Tragic Day for Air India: Devastating Boeing Crash in Ahmedabad
Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson, expressed deep sorrow over a Boeing 787-8 crash shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, leaving almost everyone on board presumed dead. The airline is collaborating with authorities for emergency response while a special support team is assisting on the ground.
- Country:
- India
In a devastating incident, Air India's Boeing 787-8, which was headed to London, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, leading to what is believed to be one of India's worst air disasters.
The CEO and Managing Director of Air India, Campbell Wilson, expressed profound sorrow, labeling it a difficult day for the airline. The flight, comprising 242 individuals, tragically collided with a medical college complex and erupted into flames.
Efforts are underway with local authorities for emergency responses, and Air India has dispatched a special caregiving team to assist. Additionally, a helpline has been established for concerned relatives and friends. The investigation is ongoing, as Air India ensures full cooperation with authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kolkata Airport's Fire Drill Tests Emergency Response Efficiency
Karnataka Braces for Heavy Rains: Govt Gears Up for Emergency Response
Air India sees huge upside in passenger, cargo segments; always open for partnerships: Airline CEO Campbell Wilson to PTI.
Haryana DGP gives directions to make Emergency Response Vehicles functioning more effective
Air India working on 'top-to-bottom transformation': CEO Campbell Wilson