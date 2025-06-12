Left Menu

Global Leaders Mourn India's Tragic Air Crash

A London-bound Air India flight with 242 passengers tragically crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, likely killing most onboard. Global leaders, including those from Russia, Canada, France, and the UK, expressed condolences to the victims' families and the Indian government, emphasizing international solidarity in this moment of sorrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow/Paris/Ottawa | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India flight bound for London tragically crashed in a residential area of Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff on Thursday, marking one of India's deadliest air disasters. The plane, carrying 242 passengers and crew, including 169 Indians and citizens from several other countries, likely resulted in near-total loss of lives.

In response, world leaders universally expressed their condolences and support to the people of India. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and French President Emmanuel Macron were among those mourning the loss, emphasizing their deep sorrow and condolences to families of the victims.

In a global show of solidarity, leaders from Canada, the USA, the UK, and several other nations relayed their heartfelt condolences and support. This poignant tragedy underscores the international community's shared humanity and collective mourning in the wake of the crash.

