Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Crash Claims Over 240 Lives

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing over 240 people in the worst aviation disaster in a decade. Authorities reported one survivor, as investigation into the crash involving passengers and medical college hostel staff is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a catastrophic aviation disaster, an Air India flight to London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, claiming over 240 lives, authorities confirmed. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew, plummeted onto a medical college hostel.

Among the deceased was Vijay Rupani, former Chief Minister of Gujarat. One passenger, seated next to an emergency exit, survived and recounted the terrifying moments leading to the crash. Police are verifying victims' count, which initially included miscounted body parts.

A formal investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is underway, as Boeing and GE Aerospace extend support. The tragedy, marking the first major aviation incident in India since 2020, has evoked global messages of sympathy and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

