Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Crash Claims Over 240 Lives
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing over 240 people in the worst aviation disaster in a decade. Authorities reported one survivor, as investigation into the crash involving passengers and medical college hostel staff is underway.
In a catastrophic aviation disaster, an Air India flight to London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, claiming over 240 lives, authorities confirmed. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew, plummeted onto a medical college hostel.
Among the deceased was Vijay Rupani, former Chief Minister of Gujarat. One passenger, seated next to an emergency exit, survived and recounted the terrifying moments leading to the crash. Police are verifying victims' count, which initially included miscounted body parts.
A formal investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is underway, as Boeing and GE Aerospace extend support. The tragedy, marking the first major aviation incident in India since 2020, has evoked global messages of sympathy and cooperation.
