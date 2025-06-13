Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crashes in Ahmedabad

A tragic incident unfolded as a London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 242 individuals, comprising 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian national. The disaster has triggered fears of numerous casualties.

The British High Commission in India, among other international embassies, has been swift in offering condolences and support to those affected by the disaster. Officials are working closely with local authorities to unravel the facts of the crash and assist in relief efforts. The incident has had a significant emotional impact on several nations, as indicated by condolence messages from countries like Canada, the US, and Portugal.

Air India has set up a helpline and advisory avenues to assist families dealing with the aftermath. The international community continues to express its solidarity with India during this mournful time, sharing messages of sympathy and promising assistance where needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)