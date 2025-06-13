Boeing Faces Crisis Mode After Air India Dreamliner Tragedy

Boeing's leadership is in crisis mode after an Air India 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, killing almost all of the 242 aboard. This tragedy mars a pivotal moment as CEO Kelly Ortberg sought to rebuild confidence after past safety crises. The CEO canceled attending the Paris Air Show to focus on aiding the ongoing investigation and supporting affected customers.

Despite the crash's severity, initial assessments suggest manufacturing faults are unlikely. Boeing's record has been under scrutiny due to prior incidents with 737 MAX jets. While the Dreamliner previously faced issues, including battery problems in 2013, it generally maintains a strong safety history.

The crash deeply affected Boeing's market presence; shares fell by 4.8%. Industry experts anticipate increased scrutiny on Boeing's practices, yet they don't foresee lasting impacts on production. With mounting pressure, Ortberg focuses on transparency in recovery efforts amid sustained challenges to Boeing's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)