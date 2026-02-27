Local Ceasefire Strikes Balance for Zaporizhzhia Safety Amid Energy Tensions

In Ukraine's southeastern region, a ceasefire currently shields the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, facilitating vital repairs to an external power line. Russian authorities confirmed the truce, noting assistance from the IAEA's head, Rafael Grossi.

Europe's largest nuclear facility, under Russian control since early in the conflict, depends on external power sources to avert disaster, as it's not operational. Tensions remain high, with mutual accusations of safety risks near the plant from both Russia and Ukraine.

Amidst these efforts, power restoration is ongoing with one external line operational. The ceasefire reflects continued negotiations, with peace talks involving U.S. mediation set for Geneva. While radiation levels are stable, the future management of the plant remains a contentious point in diplomatic discussions.