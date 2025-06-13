Left Menu

Tragedy in the Sky: Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad

A tragic accident involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew. The London-bound flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, with only one survivor. Air India extends condolences and provides support to affected families, cooperating with authorities on investigations.

Updated: 13-06-2025 08:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad airport, resulting in 241 fatalities out of 242 passengers and crew members on board. The horrifying incident involved a Boeing 787-8 aircraft carrying a mix of nationals, including Indians, British, and others.

The sole survivor, a British national with Indian roots, is currently undergoing medical treatment. Air India has expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and is extending support through a dedicated team of caregivers stationed in Ahmedabad.

The airline is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation conducted by authorities to determine the cause of the crash and has established a hotline to provide further information to the affected families and the public.

