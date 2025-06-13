Miracle at 11A: The Sole Survivor of a Dreamliner Tragedy
The tragic crash of an Air India Dreamliner resulted in 241 fatalities, with 45-year-old British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh being the sole survivor. Seated in 11A near an emergency exit, his miraculous escape raises questions about safety protocols. The incident calls attention to the Air India's planned fleet retrofits.
- Country:
- India
The recent Air India Dreamliner crash left a somber mark, killing 241 people and leaving one survivor. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 45-year-old British national, became the sole survivor of the tragedy that struck flight AI171.
Operating on the Ahmedabad-London route, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft carried 242 people, including 12 crew members. Seated at 11A, adjacent to an emergency exit, Ramesh's escape was nothing short of miraculous.
Authorities, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have highlighted the tragedy's lone survivor. As Air India proceeds with fleet retrofits, the crash serves as a cautionary tale, emphasizing the importance of safety measures in aviation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Boeing 787-8 Crash Shakes Aviation World
Govt to set up high-level committee to boost aviation safety, says Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu following Air India plane crash.
Government Initiates Committee to Bolster Aviation Safety Post Crash
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Calls for Enhanced Aviation Safety
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Boeing 787-8 Crash Shakes Air India