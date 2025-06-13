Trump's Tariff Tensions: Navigating a Trade Crossroad

In a strategic pivot, U.S. President Donald Trump appears poised to recalibrate his aggressive tariff policy, particularly towards China. A recent Jefferies report suggests Trump might implement a uniform 10% tariff on all imports, raising tariffs on Chinese products to 20%. This move indicates a potential shift from his initial stance during his presidency.

The report highlights China's astute countermeasures to U.S. restrictions, notably linking its rare earth metals control — vital for electronic manufacturing — to America's semiconductor blockade. Should Trump pursue a trade agreement with China, he might need to sever ties with the national security advocates supporting stringent trade limitations.

On the economic front, China is increasing its gold reserves, with imports soaring 73% in April, marking the highest in 11 months. This strategic stockpiling aims to solidify China's economy, cushion against trade tensions, and adjust to evolving trade relations precipitated by U.S.'s possible policy recalibration, as forecasted by Jefferies.