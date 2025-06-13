Trump's Tariff Tensions: Navigating a Trade Crossroad
U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly seeking to revise his tariff strategy, considering a flat 10% tariff on all imports and potentially 20% on Chinese goods. Meanwhile, China bolsters its economic resilience by leveraging rare earth exports and increasing gold reserves, hinting at a shift in U.S.-China trade dynamics.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic pivot, U.S. President Donald Trump appears poised to recalibrate his aggressive tariff policy, particularly towards China. A recent Jefferies report suggests Trump might implement a uniform 10% tariff on all imports, raising tariffs on Chinese products to 20%. This move indicates a potential shift from his initial stance during his presidency.
The report highlights China's astute countermeasures to U.S. restrictions, notably linking its rare earth metals control — vital for electronic manufacturing — to America's semiconductor blockade. Should Trump pursue a trade agreement with China, he might need to sever ties with the national security advocates supporting stringent trade limitations.
On the economic front, China is increasing its gold reserves, with imports soaring 73% in April, marking the highest in 11 months. This strategic stockpiling aims to solidify China's economy, cushion against trade tensions, and adjust to evolving trade relations precipitated by U.S.'s possible policy recalibration, as forecasted by Jefferies.
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi Joins Sikkim's Golden Jubilee as a State
Gold's Glittering Jeopardy: The Volatility Behind Jewellery Market Trends
Golden Growth Fund & Grovy India to Transform South Delhi Realty
Golden Surge: Reserve Bank's Precious Metal Increase
Golden Triumph: India's Stellar Performance at Asian Athletics Championships