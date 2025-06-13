Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tensions: Navigating a Trade Crossroad

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly seeking to revise his tariff strategy, considering a flat 10% tariff on all imports and potentially 20% on Chinese goods. Meanwhile, China bolsters its economic resilience by leveraging rare earth exports and increasing gold reserves, hinting at a shift in U.S.-China trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:09 IST
Trump's Tariff Tensions: Navigating a Trade Crossroad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic pivot, U.S. President Donald Trump appears poised to recalibrate his aggressive tariff policy, particularly towards China. A recent Jefferies report suggests Trump might implement a uniform 10% tariff on all imports, raising tariffs on Chinese products to 20%. This move indicates a potential shift from his initial stance during his presidency.

The report highlights China's astute countermeasures to U.S. restrictions, notably linking its rare earth metals control — vital for electronic manufacturing — to America's semiconductor blockade. Should Trump pursue a trade agreement with China, he might need to sever ties with the national security advocates supporting stringent trade limitations.

On the economic front, China is increasing its gold reserves, with imports soaring 73% in April, marking the highest in 11 months. This strategic stockpiling aims to solidify China's economy, cushion against trade tensions, and adjust to evolving trade relations precipitated by U.S.'s possible policy recalibration, as forecasted by Jefferies.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025