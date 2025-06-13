Search for Air India Flight AI 171's Black Box Underway

Authorities are engaged in a determined effort to locate the black box of the Air India flight AI 171, which tragically crashed in Ahmedabad. Officials assert that analyzing the black box is essential to uncovering the reasons behind the disaster.

Specialized teams equipped with tools like metal cutters are scouring the debris at Meghaninagar, near Ahmedabad airport, where the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft went down shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai confirmed the ongoing search but dispelled rumors about locating a digital video recorder.

Investigators have confiscated CCTV DVRs from nearby BJ Medical College hostel for review. The ill-fated flight, en route to London with 242 passengers and crew, descended rapidly into a fiery crash, creating a column of smoke visible from afar. The specialized team, including fire department officials, is working diligently alongside forensic and aviation experts.

