Search for Air India Flight AI 171's Black Box Underway

Authorities are actively searching for the black box of the crashed Air India flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad to determine the cause of the accident. Specialized equipment is being used to locate the black box among the wreckage. The Boeing 787 fell shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities are engaged in a determined effort to locate the black box of the Air India flight AI 171, which tragically crashed in Ahmedabad. Officials assert that analyzing the black box is essential to uncovering the reasons behind the disaster.

Specialized teams equipped with tools like metal cutters are scouring the debris at Meghaninagar, near Ahmedabad airport, where the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft went down shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai confirmed the ongoing search but dispelled rumors about locating a digital video recorder.

Investigators have confiscated CCTV DVRs from nearby BJ Medical College hostel for review. The ill-fated flight, en route to London with 242 passengers and crew, descended rapidly into a fiery crash, creating a column of smoke visible from afar. The specialized team, including fire department officials, is working diligently alongside forensic and aviation experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

