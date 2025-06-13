Crisis in the Skies: Air India's Troubled Journey

Air India's ongoing troubles deepened with a fatal plane crash that claimed the lives of over 240 passengers, marking its most significant crisis to date. This event deals a severe blow to the airline's efforts to restore its reputation and modernize its fleet.

The history of Air India's recent challenges began in January 2022 when the Tata Group took control of the debt-ridden carrier as part of a $2.2 billion privatization move. Despite its ambitions to reclaim its former glory and challenge Gulf competitors like Emirates, the airline has been beleaguered by controversies and technical issues, including a costly $35,000 fine in January 2023 for mishandling disruptive passengers.

Adding to its woes, incidents like engine failures, fines for violating flight safety regulations, and a delayed $400 million interior overhaul due to supply chain disruptions have compounded its difficulties. The airline also faces a potential $600 million cost due to Pakistan's airspace closure in retaliation for tensions in Kashmir, underscoring the challenges in its path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)