Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash Leaves a Family Searching in Agony
An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 265 people, including passengers, crew, and individuals on the ground. Among those searching for loved ones is Ravi Thakor, who is desperately seeking his mother and toddler daughter.
- Country:
- India
In a tragedy that has left many in shock and grief, an Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, claiming 265 lives, including passengers, crew, and individuals on the ground.
Ravi Thakor, whose mother and toddler daughter were in the medical college hostel mess, has been desperately searching for them amidst the wreckage and chaos. Despite combing through lists and hospitals, their whereabouts remain unknown as of 24 hours after the incident.
Authorities have identified all missing students, but Ravi's family members are still unaccounted for. Witnesses recall the terrifying scene, mistaking the crash for an explosion, as they ran for their lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
