Airlines Grounded Amid Middle Eastern Turmoil

Following escalated tensions in the Middle East after Israeli strikes on Iran, global airlines are altering their flight schedules. Major carriers like Aegean Airlines, airBaltic, and Air France-KLM have taken preventative steps, cancelling services to key destinations including Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Tehran. This move underscores the fragility in regional air travel.

Faced with an evolving security landscape, airlines are re-routing, postponing, or outright cancelling flights for passenger safety. Aegean Airlines, for example, will halt all flights to Tel Aviv until July 12. Similarly, airBaltic, Air France, and Lufthansa are among those suspending services to the affected areas until further notice.

Lufthansa and Turkish airlines have also announced they will avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace for the time being, as tensions ripple across international air corridors. This development has caused significant disruptions in commercial aviation, affecting travel and trading routes in the volatile region.

