Aviation Tragedy Casts Shadow Over Paris Airshow
Following the fatal crash of an Air India Boeing 787, Boeing and GE Aerospace have scaled back activities at the Paris Airshow, casting a somber mood over the event. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and GE Aerospace have canceled appearances and events, focusing instead on an investigation into the crash.
Boeing and GE Aerospace have adjusted their plans for the upcoming Paris Airshow following the tragic crash of an Air India jetliner. The accident, which claimed over 240 lives, has led Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg to cancel his trip, focusing instead on supporting the investigation.
The air show, scheduled from June 16 to June 20 at Le Bourget, is a major event for the aviation industry where significant aircraft orders are typically announced. Despite the reduced attendance of major companies like Boeing and GE, the show will proceed, albeit with a more subdued atmosphere.
Industry insiders expect fewer deals and muted announcements in respect to the victims of the crash. This incident has refocused attention on aviation safety, while the crash probe will be led by Indian authorities with support from the NTSB and technical input from Boeing and GE.
