Left Menu

Aviation Tragedy Casts Shadow Over Paris Airshow

Following the fatal crash of an Air India Boeing 787, Boeing and GE Aerospace have scaled back activities at the Paris Airshow, casting a somber mood over the event. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and GE Aerospace have canceled appearances and events, focusing instead on an investigation into the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:50 IST
Aviation Tragedy Casts Shadow Over Paris Airshow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing and GE Aerospace have adjusted their plans for the upcoming Paris Airshow following the tragic crash of an Air India jetliner. The accident, which claimed over 240 lives, has led Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg to cancel his trip, focusing instead on supporting the investigation.

The air show, scheduled from June 16 to June 20 at Le Bourget, is a major event for the aviation industry where significant aircraft orders are typically announced. Despite the reduced attendance of major companies like Boeing and GE, the show will proceed, albeit with a more subdued atmosphere.

Industry insiders expect fewer deals and muted announcements in respect to the victims of the crash. This incident has refocused attention on aviation safety, while the crash probe will be led by Indian authorities with support from the NTSB and technical input from Boeing and GE.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025