Left Menu

Russia Returns 1,200 Ukrainian Soldiers' Bodies

Russia returned the bodies of 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine without receiving any in return. This handover is part of ongoing agreements between the two nations to exchange prisoners of war and soldiers killed in action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:14 IST
Russia Returns 1,200 Ukrainian Soldiers' Bodies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development, Russia returned the bodies of 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine on Friday. This exchange, however, did not involve any reciprocal return of bodies from Ukraine to Russia, according to the state news agency TASS, which cited an unnamed source.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian officials confirmed the receipt of the 1,200 bodies from Russia. This transfer is part of the broader agreements between the two countries aimed at exchanging prisoners of war and soldiers killed in action.

The agreements highlight ongoing humanitarian efforts amid the ongoing conflict, focusing on the dignity of fallen soldiers and the rights of prisoners.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025