Russia Returns 1,200 Ukrainian Soldiers' Bodies

In a significant development, Russia returned the bodies of 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine on Friday. This exchange, however, did not involve any reciprocal return of bodies from Ukraine to Russia, according to the state news agency TASS, which cited an unnamed source.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian officials confirmed the receipt of the 1,200 bodies from Russia. This transfer is part of the broader agreements between the two countries aimed at exchanging prisoners of war and soldiers killed in action.

The agreements highlight ongoing humanitarian efforts amid the ongoing conflict, focusing on the dignity of fallen soldiers and the rights of prisoners.