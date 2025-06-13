Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Global Tensions
Euro zone benchmark Bund yields increased after initial declines due to geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. The announcement by President Trump on potential negotiations with Iran and positive U.S. consumer sentiment data impacted the yields. Money markets expect an ECB easing move by December.
On Friday, Euro zone benchmark Bund yields experienced a rise after initially reaching three-month lows, influenced by Israel's actions against Iran. The safe-haven rush into government bonds subsided as the outlook for the European Central Bank's policy rate remained unchanged, hinting at future monetary stability.
Following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks urging Iran to negotiate its nuclear program, tensions momentarily eased. While equities and oil prices were directly impacted, with oil surging by over 7%, government bonds experienced a slight uptick. U.S. consumer sentiment improvement also fueled a rise in bond yields.
As the week progressed, Bund yields showed an overall decline despite late gains. The spread between Italian and German yields widened, reflecting concerns in the Euro area's economy. With expected stability in interest rates, discussions on further easing measures by the ECB continue amid geopolitical uncertainties.
