Left Menu

Shein's Sustainability Challenge: Navigating Carbon Emissions and Market Expansion

Shein's 2024 carbon emissions from transporting products increased by 13.7%, as the fast-fashion retailer continues to rely heavily on air freight. To address rising emissions, Shein plans to produce and ship closer to customers, expand its supplier base, and pursue a Hong Kong IPO after shifting its focus from London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:32 IST
Shein's Sustainability Challenge: Navigating Carbon Emissions and Market Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising pressure over carbon emissions, Shein revealed a 13.7% increase in transport emissions for 2024, accelerated by its air freight-dependent model. This, compounded by new calculations, showed a spike in 2023 emissions, underlining the need for greener logistics.

In efforts to mitigate emissions and improve efficiency, the fast-fashion giant plans to produce, package, and ship closer to key markets. This strategic shift, alongside increased use of sea and land freight, is aimed at cutting delivery times and environmental impact.

Facing steep U.S. tariffs, Shein is diversifying its supplier base, ultimately aiming for a Hong Kong IPO. The company has also set a Science-Based target of reducing indirect emissions by 25% by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025