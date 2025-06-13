Shein's Sustainability Challenge: Navigating Carbon Emissions and Market Expansion

Amid rising pressure over carbon emissions, Shein revealed a 13.7% increase in transport emissions for 2024, accelerated by its air freight-dependent model. This, compounded by new calculations, showed a spike in 2023 emissions, underlining the need for greener logistics.

In efforts to mitigate emissions and improve efficiency, the fast-fashion giant plans to produce, package, and ship closer to key markets. This strategic shift, alongside increased use of sea and land freight, is aimed at cutting delivery times and environmental impact.

Facing steep U.S. tariffs, Shein is diversifying its supplier base, ultimately aiming for a Hong Kong IPO. The company has also set a Science-Based target of reducing indirect emissions by 25% by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)