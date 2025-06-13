Tata Group Assures Compensation and Support After Ahmedabad Air Tragedy

The Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs one crore for each family affected by the Ahmedabad plane crash, according to Air India's MD and CEO, Campbell Wilson.

In a message shared on the airline's official X account, Wilson expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. He revealed that 100 caregivers and 40 engineering staff have been dispatched to provide assistance at the crash site.

Air India has established assistance centers in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and London to support the kin of passengers and crew, ensuring their seamless travel and involvement in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)