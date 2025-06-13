U.S. Issues Security Alert Amidst Regional Tensions

The U.S. State Department has issued a security alert, cautioning about the possibility of missiles, drones, or rockets flying over Iraqi airspace. This announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions.

In light of these developments, Iraq has taken the precautionary step of suspending air traffic at all airports and closing its airspace. The State Department's message encourages individuals to seek shelter and protect themselves from any falling debris in the event of such incidents.

This alert follows Israel's recent military actions against Iran, which have raised security concerns in the region. The U.S. advises residents and travelers to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.