U.S. Issues Security Alert Amidst Regional Tensions
The U.S. State Department issued a security alert warning of potential missiles, drones, or rockets over Iraq, following regional tensions triggered by Israeli attacks on Iran. In response, Iraq has suspended all air traffic and closed its airspace. Citizens are advised to seek shelter and avoid exposure to debris.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department has issued a security alert, cautioning about the possibility of missiles, drones, or rockets flying over Iraqi airspace. This announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions.
In light of these developments, Iraq has taken the precautionary step of suspending air traffic at all airports and closing its airspace. The State Department's message encourages individuals to seek shelter and protect themselves from any falling debris in the event of such incidents.
This alert follows Israel's recent military actions against Iran, which have raised security concerns in the region. The U.S. advises residents and travelers to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.
