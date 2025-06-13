Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Black Box Recovery Unravels Air India Crash Mystery

A devastating Air India plane crash occurred in Ahmedabad, resulting in 241 deaths, including former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. The black box was recovered, leading investigations into the tragedy. PM Modi visited the site and met affected families. Emergency safety inspections were ordered for Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:49 IST
The fatal crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad claimed 241 lives, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. As investigators seek answers, the recovery of the aircraft's black box marks a significant development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the tragedy site, extending condolences and support to the families affected. Meanwhile, rescue teams continue to sift through the rubble, searching for any survivors and crucial evidence.

In response to the disaster, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandated enhanced safety inspections for all Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The aviation sector now grapples with significant scrutiny aimed at preventing further tragedies.

