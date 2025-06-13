Immigration Crackdown Threatens U.S. Hospitality Industry

The U.S. hospitality sector is facing significant challenges as a result of increased restrictions on foreign-born workers. With approximately one-third of the industry's workforce comprising immigrants, the industry has long struggled to fill more than a million vacant positions.

Despite promises of changes, no new immigration policies appear imminent according to White House insiders. The industry, heavily reliant on seasonal and temporary labor at resorts and amusement parks, reports higher quit rates compared to other sectors, with many job openings remaining unfilled despite active recruitment efforts.

Lobbying efforts to expand the H-2B visa program and facilitate pathways for immigrant workers are ongoing. Industry leaders and labor unions continue to advocate for comprehensive immigration reform, emphasizing the critical role of immigrant workers in sustaining the hospitality sector's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)