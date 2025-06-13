Left Menu

Immigration Crackdown Threatens U.S. Hospitality Industry

The U.S. hospitality industry faces challenges due to restrictions on foreign workers. The industry, heavily dependent on immigrant labor, struggles to fill millions of job vacancies. Efforts to expand immigration pathways, such as the H-2B visa program, have been prioritized to address workforce shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:04 IST
Immigration Crackdown Threatens U.S. Hospitality Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. hospitality sector is facing significant challenges as a result of increased restrictions on foreign-born workers. With approximately one-third of the industry's workforce comprising immigrants, the industry has long struggled to fill more than a million vacant positions.

Despite promises of changes, no new immigration policies appear imminent according to White House insiders. The industry, heavily reliant on seasonal and temporary labor at resorts and amusement parks, reports higher quit rates compared to other sectors, with many job openings remaining unfilled despite active recruitment efforts.

Lobbying efforts to expand the H-2B visa program and facilitate pathways for immigrant workers are ongoing. Industry leaders and labor unions continue to advocate for comprehensive immigration reform, emphasizing the critical role of immigrant workers in sustaining the hospitality sector's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025