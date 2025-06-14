Left Menu

Immigration Crackdown: Trouble Looms for U.S. Hospitality Industry

A U.S. crackdown on immigration threatens the hospitality industry, which relies heavily on foreign-born workers. Despite lobbying efforts to expand immigration pathways and address workforce shortages, policy changes remain uncertain, posing ongoing challenges for hotels and resorts struggling to fill job vacancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:04 IST
The hospitality industry in the United States is facing a significant challenge due to a crackdown on immigration policies, which could exacerbate an already severe workforce shortage. With President Donald Trump hinting at stricter immigration orders, industry leaders are concerned about the impact on the sector's ability to fill over a million job vacancies.

In a sector where one-third of the workforce consists of immigrants, the travel industry directly employed 8 million workers in 2024. Yet, despite active recruitment efforts, a survey indicated that 71% of hotels were unable to fill job openings, highlighting the critical need for legal immigration pathways.

Lobbying groups like the U.S. Travel Association and the American Hotel and Lodging Association have urged Congress to expand visa programs like the H-2B to allow more seasonal workers into the country. Meanwhile, labor unions continue to fight against restrictive immigration policies, advocating for the rights of immigrant workers who play a vital role in the hospitality sector.

