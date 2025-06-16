Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Claims 270 Lives

In the aftermath of the Air India crash that cost 270 lives, officials have identified 99 victims through DNA tests. Among the deceased was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. DNA identification continues for badly damaged remains, with 64 bodies returned to families in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:42 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Claims 270 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Air India crash near Ahmedabad, which claimed 270 lives, has seen significant progress in victim identification, officials reported. DNA testing has so far identified 99 victims, and 64 bodies have been returned to grieving families.

Among those lost in this tragic event was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whose remains were handed over to his family in a solemn ceremony at the city civil hospital. Dr. Rakesh Joshi, the civil superintendent, has reassured concerned families about ongoing DNA identification efforts.

Many victims' remains were severely damaged, complicating the identification process. Nevertheless, officials have urged families to remain patient, stressing the importance of this methodical procedure due to its crucial legal ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025