Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Claims 270 Lives
In the aftermath of the Air India crash that cost 270 lives, officials have identified 99 victims through DNA tests. Among the deceased was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. DNA identification continues for badly damaged remains, with 64 bodies returned to families in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
The Air India crash near Ahmedabad, which claimed 270 lives, has seen significant progress in victim identification, officials reported. DNA testing has so far identified 99 victims, and 64 bodies have been returned to grieving families.
Among those lost in this tragic event was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whose remains were handed over to his family in a solemn ceremony at the city civil hospital. Dr. Rakesh Joshi, the civil superintendent, has reassured concerned families about ongoing DNA identification efforts.
Many victims' remains were severely damaged, complicating the identification process. Nevertheless, officials have urged families to remain patient, stressing the importance of this methodical procedure due to its crucial legal ramifications.
