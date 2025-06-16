Left Menu

EU's Strategic Tariff Proposal to Avert Trade Tensions

EU negotiators propose a 10% tariff on all EU exports to the U.S. to prevent higher U.S. duties on cars, drugs, and electronics. The EU is also willing to lower tariffs on U.S. vehicles and adjust technical or legal barriers to facilitate car sales in Europe.

Updated: 16-06-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:26 IST
EU negotiators are making a strategic move to prevent escalating trade tensions with the United States by proposing a uniform 10% tariff on all EU exports. The offer aims to deter higher duties that could affect key sectors such as cars, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.

According to high-ranking EU sources, the European Union is also prepared to lower tariffs on vehicles manufactured in the U.S. This includes potential changes to technical or legal barriers, making it easier for American automakers to penetrate the European market.

The negotiations underscore the delicate balance of international trade policies and the EU's commitment to maintaining stable economic relations with the U.S. amid global market uncertainties.

