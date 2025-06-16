Left Menu

Godrej Properties Rides the Boom with New Bengaluru Housing Project

Godrej Properties Ltd partners with a landowner to develop a 14-acre housing project in Bengaluru, aiming for a revenue of Rs 1,500 crore. The premium residential project, strategically located in Hoskote, East Bengaluru, will expand the firm's presence in the area, leveraging strong housing demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:55 IST
Godrej Properties Rides the Boom with New Bengaluru Housing Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Properties Ltd has announced a collaboration with a landowner to develop a luxurious 14-acre housing project in Bengaluru, aimed at generating Rs 1,500 crore in revenue. Strategically situated in Hoskote, East Bengaluru, the property is expected to offer 1.5 million square feet of saleable area.

In a recent filing, the real estate firm reiterated its strategy to expand its footprint in key markets. This project in Hoskote marks another significant step in the company's growth, given the high demand for quality housing. Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, emphasized Hoskote as a crucial market for expanding their residential communities.

Godrej Properties acquired the land through a joint development agreement and continues its aggressive expansion across major cities, including Pune and Mumbai. The firm reported a record 31% increase in sales bookings for the past fiscal year, affirming its position as a leading player in the Indian real estate market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025