Congress Criticizes Aviation Safety Neglect as Ahmedabad Crash Sparks Outcry

The Congress party criticized the Modi government for neglecting aviation safety, particularly following a deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad. They demand action after a parliamentary report highlighted safety personnel shortages. The crash led to 241 fatalities, and one miraculous survival, with calls for immediate government clarification and action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has accused the Modi government of failing to prioritize aviation safety in the wake of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. The government faces backlash for inaction despite warnings from a parliamentary committee.

Citing a media report, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted a Parliamentary Standing Committee's concerns over safety in the civil aviation sector. Severe staff shortages in key aviation bodies like DGCA and AAI have raised alarms.

The recent crash of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which resulted in 241 deaths, underscores the urgent need for reforms. Congress demands immediate government response and transparency regarding the safety oversight failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

