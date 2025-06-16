Congress Criticizes Aviation Safety Neglect as Ahmedabad Crash Sparks Outcry

The Congress party has accused the Modi government of failing to prioritize aviation safety in the wake of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. The government faces backlash for inaction despite warnings from a parliamentary committee.

Citing a media report, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted a Parliamentary Standing Committee's concerns over safety in the civil aviation sector. Severe staff shortages in key aviation bodies like DGCA and AAI have raised alarms.

The recent crash of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which resulted in 241 deaths, underscores the urgent need for reforms. Congress demands immediate government response and transparency regarding the safety oversight failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)