Congress Criticizes Aviation Safety Neglect as Ahmedabad Crash Sparks Outcry
The Congress party criticized the Modi government for neglecting aviation safety, particularly following a deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad. They demand action after a parliamentary report highlighted safety personnel shortages. The crash led to 241 fatalities, and one miraculous survival, with calls for immediate government clarification and action.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has accused the Modi government of failing to prioritize aviation safety in the wake of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. The government faces backlash for inaction despite warnings from a parliamentary committee.
Citing a media report, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted a Parliamentary Standing Committee's concerns over safety in the civil aviation sector. Severe staff shortages in key aviation bodies like DGCA and AAI have raised alarms.
The recent crash of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which resulted in 241 deaths, underscores the urgent need for reforms. Congress demands immediate government response and transparency regarding the safety oversight failures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DGCA Tightens Helicopter Safety Amid Char Dham Yatra Concerns
Investigating the Boeing 787-8 Crash in Ahmedabad
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Boeing 787-8 Crash Shakes Aviation World
Govt to set up high-level committee to boost aviation safety, says Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu following Air India plane crash.
Government Initiates Committee to Bolster Aviation Safety Post Crash