Namo Bharat Rolls Out Premium Train Experience with Revised Fare Structure

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has unveiled a revised fare structure for Namo Bharat trains, enabling passengers to access premium facilities by paying just 20% more than the standard fare. This initiative aims to promote the use of public transport by offering enhanced travel experiences at accessible rates.

The fare revision reduces the premium coach price to 1.2 times that of the standard coach. For example, a fare of Rs 100 can be upgraded to premium for an additional Rs 20. This adjustment offers a more comfortable and less crowded option, complete with access to premium lounges at select stations.

The NCRTC also launched a loyalty points program, encouraging passengers to use the Namo Bharat app and National Common Mobility Card. The move has been positively received, with an increase in premium service users, especially among young professionals and students needing a quieter travel environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)