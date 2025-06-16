Trump Family Ventures into Mobile Market Amid Ethical Concerns

The Trump family is entering the mobile phone market with a new company, sparking ethical concerns about President Donald Trump's influence on public policy for personal gain. The venture, announced while Trump is in office, adds to a series of recent business undertakings.

Eric Trump, the President's son, will lead the company's operations, with plans to manufacture phones and maintain a call center in the United States. The move comes on the heels of several international real estate developments, including projects in Qatar and Vietnam worth billions.

President Trump has previously criticized Apple for outsourcing iPhone production to India, proposing a 25% tariff if the company doesn't shift manufacturing to the US. This new venture underscores the administration's focus on promoting domestic production amidst global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)