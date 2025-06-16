Trump Family Ventures into Mobile Market Amid Ethical Concerns
The Trump family is launching a US-based mobile phone company, despite ethical concerns around President Trump's potential personal gain from public policy. Eric Trump will oversee the venture, which includes domestic manufacturing and a call center. The announcement follows international real estate deals involving golf courses and resorts.
The Trump family is entering the mobile phone market with a new company, sparking ethical concerns about President Donald Trump's influence on public policy for personal gain. The venture, announced while Trump is in office, adds to a series of recent business undertakings.
Eric Trump, the President's son, will lead the company's operations, with plans to manufacture phones and maintain a call center in the United States. The move comes on the heels of several international real estate developments, including projects in Qatar and Vietnam worth billions.
President Trump has previously criticized Apple for outsourcing iPhone production to India, proposing a 25% tariff if the company doesn't shift manufacturing to the US. This new venture underscores the administration's focus on promoting domestic production amidst global trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tesla's India Strategy: Showrooms Over Manufacturing
India's Manufacturing Resilience: Amidst Slowdown, Optimism Soars
Govt taking all steps to make India global manufacturing hub: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IATA AGM.
India's Electric Car Manufacturing Scheme Unveiled: Pioneering Green Growth
Euro Zone Manufacturing on the Brink of Stabilization