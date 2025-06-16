Left Menu

Trump Family Ventures into Mobile Market Amid Ethical Concerns

The Trump family is launching a US-based mobile phone company, despite ethical concerns around President Trump's potential personal gain from public policy. Eric Trump will oversee the venture, which includes domestic manufacturing and a call center. The announcement follows international real estate deals involving golf courses and resorts.

Updated: 16-06-2025 18:34 IST
The Trump family is entering the mobile phone market with a new company, sparking ethical concerns about President Donald Trump's influence on public policy for personal gain. The venture, announced while Trump is in office, adds to a series of recent business undertakings.

Eric Trump, the President's son, will lead the company's operations, with plans to manufacture phones and maintain a call center in the United States. The move comes on the heels of several international real estate developments, including projects in Qatar and Vietnam worth billions.

President Trump has previously criticized Apple for outsourcing iPhone production to India, proposing a 25% tariff if the company doesn't shift manufacturing to the US. This new venture underscores the administration's focus on promoting domestic production amidst global trade tensions.

