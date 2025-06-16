Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled
Macrotech Developers Ltd, now Lodha Developers Ltd, changed its name after resolving a trademark dispute with House of Abhinandan Lodha. The two Lodha brothers reached an agreement, allowing both to continue using their respective brand names independently, following a settlement guided by their parents.
In a landmark decision, Macrotech Developers Ltd, steered by Abhishek Lodha, has rebranded itself as Lodha Developers Ltd, following an amicable resolution to a trademark dispute with House of Abhinandan Lodha.
The approval from the Registrar of Companies comes only two months after the two entities settled their differences, enabling both to retain their respective brand identities while ensuring no further claims against one another.
This development marks a significant chapter for the Lodha brothers, with Abhishek maintaining control over the Lodha brand and Abhinandan leading HoABL, a firm specializing in residential plots.
