Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

In a landmark decision, Macrotech Developers Ltd, steered by Abhishek Lodha, has rebranded itself as Lodha Developers Ltd, following an amicable resolution to a trademark dispute with House of Abhinandan Lodha.

The approval from the Registrar of Companies comes only two months after the two entities settled their differences, enabling both to retain their respective brand identities while ensuring no further claims against one another.

This development marks a significant chapter for the Lodha brothers, with Abhishek maintaining control over the Lodha brand and Abhinandan leading HoABL, a firm specializing in residential plots.