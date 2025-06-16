Swift Response Averts Crisis: Saudia Airlines' Close Call
A Saudia Airlines plane from Jeddah carrying Haj pilgrims faced a scare upon landing due to smoke and sparks from its wheels. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting team swiftly resolved the issue, ensuring passenger safety and minimal disruption at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.
- Country:
- India
A Saudia Airlines flight from Jeddah, carrying 242 Haj pilgrims, triggered a safety alert at a local airport on Sunday. Smoke and sparks were seen emanating from the aircraft's wheels during landing, according to informed sources.
The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) crew acted promptly to manage the situation, ensuring no harm to the aircraft. All passengers were safely evacuated, allowing flight operations to resume seamlessly at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.
On Monday, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Minority Welfare and Haj Committee Chairman clarified that a minor technical issue arose post-landing, emphasizing the flight was otherwise uneventful and comfortable for passengers.
