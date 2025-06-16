Left Menu

Swift Response Averts Crisis: Saudia Airlines' Close Call

A Saudia Airlines plane from Jeddah carrying Haj pilgrims faced a scare upon landing due to smoke and sparks from its wheels. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting team swiftly resolved the issue, ensuring passenger safety and minimal disruption at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:52 IST
Swift Response Averts Crisis: Saudia Airlines' Close Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Saudia Airlines flight from Jeddah, carrying 242 Haj pilgrims, triggered a safety alert at a local airport on Sunday. Smoke and sparks were seen emanating from the aircraft's wheels during landing, according to informed sources.

The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) crew acted promptly to manage the situation, ensuring no harm to the aircraft. All passengers were safely evacuated, allowing flight operations to resume seamlessly at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Minority Welfare and Haj Committee Chairman clarified that a minor technical issue arose post-landing, emphasizing the flight was otherwise uneventful and comfortable for passengers.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025