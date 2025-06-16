Major Stake Shift: Reliance Offloads Asian Paints Shares

In a significant market move, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries divested 85 lakh shares of Asian Paints, amounting to a transaction value of Rs 1,876 crore.

This share sale follows a previous offloading of 3.50 crore equity shares by Reliance, representing a strategic reduction in their stake in the Mumbai-based company.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund seized the opportunity and acquired the shares, raising its stake in Asian Paints to 2.12%. The transaction has influenced stock dynamics, with shares closing at Rs 2,241 on the NSE.