Left Menu

Major Stake Shift: Reliance Offloads Asian Paints Shares

Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, sold 85 lakh shares of Asian Paints for Rs 1,876 crore in an open market transaction, significantly reducing its stake. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired these shares, increasing their holding in Asian Paints to 2.12%. The share price closed at Rs 2,241, up by 1.21%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:03 IST
Major Stake Shift: Reliance Offloads Asian Paints Shares
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant market move, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries divested 85 lakh shares of Asian Paints, amounting to a transaction value of Rs 1,876 crore.

This share sale follows a previous offloading of 3.50 crore equity shares by Reliance, representing a strategic reduction in their stake in the Mumbai-based company.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund seized the opportunity and acquired the shares, raising its stake in Asian Paints to 2.12%. The transaction has influenced stock dynamics, with shares closing at Rs 2,241 on the NSE.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025