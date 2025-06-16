Fluctuating Fortunes: India's Export Struggles Amid Global Uncertainties

India's exports have encountered a slump, decreasing by 2.17% year-on-year in May, falling to USD 38.73 billion, a consequence of declining global petroleum prices. This drop contrasts with a two-month growth streak, as reported by the government's latest trade data.

The situation has also impacted imports, which decreased by 1.7% to USD 60.61 billion, with inbound shipments of gold and crude oil taking a significant hit. Meanwhile, the trade deficit narrowed to USD 21.88 billion for the month.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted global uncertainties, such as the Iran-Israel conflict, as critical factors influencing export performance. While some sectors experienced setbacks, shipments of tea, coffee, and electronic goods showed resilience, suggesting targeted strategies for growth amid ongoing challenges.