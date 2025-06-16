Left Menu

Fluctuating Fortunes: India's Export Struggles Amid Global Uncertainties

India's exports declined by 2.17% in May to USD 38.73 billion due to falling global petroleum prices, while the trade deficit narrowed. Export sectors like rice, gems, and engineering saw drops, whereas tea, coffee, and electronics grew. The Commerce Ministry focuses on strengthening trade relations amid global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:09 IST
Fluctuating Fortunes: India's Export Struggles Amid Global Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's exports have encountered a slump, decreasing by 2.17% year-on-year in May, falling to USD 38.73 billion, a consequence of declining global petroleum prices. This drop contrasts with a two-month growth streak, as reported by the government's latest trade data.

The situation has also impacted imports, which decreased by 1.7% to USD 60.61 billion, with inbound shipments of gold and crude oil taking a significant hit. Meanwhile, the trade deficit narrowed to USD 21.88 billion for the month.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted global uncertainties, such as the Iran-Israel conflict, as critical factors influencing export performance. While some sectors experienced setbacks, shipments of tea, coffee, and electronic goods showed resilience, suggesting targeted strategies for growth amid ongoing challenges.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025