Boeing, Air India Discuss Aviation Tragedy

Stephanie Pope, head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, met with Air India's chairman after a major crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The companies are investigating the incident, which resulted in significant loss of life and presents a challenge for Boeing's leadership amid ongoing safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:35 IST
Stephanie Pope, at the helm of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, met with N. Chandrasekaran, Air India's chairman, to address the tragic crash of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that left only one survivor out of 242 passengers. Talks were held at Air India's Gurugram headquarters near New Delhi.

Pope was joined by Boeing's India President Salil Gupte. Russell Stokes, CEO of GE Aerospace for Commercial Engines, along with South Asia chief Vikram Rai, also discussed the matter with Chandrasekaran. Details remain sparse, as the dialogue is private and the companies have not responded for comments as of yet.

The incident, marking the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade, tests Boeing's new leadership amid safety and production challenges. Air India, one of Boeing's largest clients, operates 33 Dreamliners and has orders for over 200 aircraft, including 20 of the 787 model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

