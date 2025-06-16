Left Menu

Germany Begins Evacuation from Israel via Jordan

Germany has announced plans to evacuate its citizens from Israel through a charter flight departing from Amman, Jordan. German nationals registered on the Elefand crisis list have been notified about the evacuation details for Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:50 IST
Germany Begins Evacuation from Israel via Jordan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a move to ensure the safety of its citizens, Germany will commence evacuation operations from Israel. The flight route will facilitate departure via Jordan's capital, Amman. The foreign ministry confirmed this initiative on Monday, with the charter flight scheduled for Wednesday.

Germans residing in Israel who have registered on the Elefand crisis preparedness list are eligible for this evacuation plan. The foreign ministry spokesperson detailed that they have been informed about the available option and necessary information to ensure a smooth process.

This proactive approach comes as part of Germany's commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad amidst growing concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025