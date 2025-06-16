Germany Begins Evacuation from Israel via Jordan
Germany has announced plans to evacuate its citizens from Israel through a charter flight departing from Amman, Jordan. German nationals registered on the Elefand crisis list have been notified about the evacuation details for Wednesday.
In a move to ensure the safety of its citizens, Germany will commence evacuation operations from Israel. The flight route will facilitate departure via Jordan's capital, Amman. The foreign ministry confirmed this initiative on Monday, with the charter flight scheduled for Wednesday.
Germans residing in Israel who have registered on the Elefand crisis preparedness list are eligible for this evacuation plan. The foreign ministry spokesperson detailed that they have been informed about the available option and necessary information to ensure a smooth process.
This proactive approach comes as part of Germany's commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad amidst growing concerns in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
