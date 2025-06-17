Left Menu

Nvidia's Strategic Move: Joining China's Supply Chain Expo

Nvidia will attend the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing for the first time in July. The event offers Nvidia a platform to demonstrate its commitment to the Chinese market amid U.S. export restrictions. Despite trade tensions, U.S. firms remain significant participants, with their presence increasing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 09:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time, U.S. chip powerhouse Nvidia is set to participate in the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing this July, as reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The event, running from July 16 to 20, will feature over 230 new participants, offering Nvidia a chance to assert its presence in the Chinese market amid heightening U.S. export restrictions targeting advanced chip technology.

Although the expo typically doesn't yield major deals, it symbolizes a robust opportunity for international firms to reaffirm their engagement with China, even amidst escalating trade conflicts. Despite these tensions, American companies will form the largest group of foreign exhibitors, marking a 15% increase from last year's numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

