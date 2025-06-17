Korea Zinc's Strategic Play: Shipping Antimony to the U.S.

Korea Zinc, a major player in the global non-ferrous metal market, has begun exporting antimony to the United States. This strategic initiative marks the company's effort to establish itself as a crucial supplier alternative against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions and restrictive Chinese export policies, according to the Korea Herald.

The company disclosed that 20 tons of antimony from its Ulsan facility have been shipped to Baltimore, Maryland, destined for approximately 10 U.S. industrial firms. These clients operate in sectors like defense and high-tech manufacturing, including the production of armor-piercing ammunition, military-grade electronics, and submarine ballast systems, the South Korean English-language daily reported.

Antimony, typically derived as a byproduct of lead smelting, is vital for products such as flame retardants, specialty alloys, and missile guidance systems due to its heat resistance and alloy-enhancing properties. Recognizing its strategic importance, the U.S., South Korea, and China categorize it as a critical mineral, maintaining national reserves.

While this shipment represents a short-term supply agreement, Korea Zinc is seeking long-term deals with American businesses. The company plans to export 100 tons of antimony to the U.S. by the close of 2025, scaling up to 240 tons annually by 2026. To accommodate increasing demand, Korea Zinc is contemplating expanding its current production capacity of 3,500 tons annually.

This development is pivotal for the U.S., which consumes approximately 22,000 metric tons of antimony per year without any domestic mining. With China supplying 60 percent of U.S. antimony imports and having begun export restrictions in September 2024, American industries are diversifying their supply chains. (ANI)