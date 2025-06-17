Left Menu

Rushil Decor Unveils Record FY2025 Results and Bold Growth Plans

Rushil Decor Limited reported a revenue of ₹8,979 million for FY2025, showing a 6.4% growth. The company plans to expand its capacity with Phase 2 of its Jumbo Laminate facility, aiming for ₹11,000 million in revenues for FY2026. Strong export growth and operational efficiency drive these ambitious moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:58 IST
Powering Growth: Rushil Decor plans to Complete Phase 2 of its State-of-the-Art Jumbo Laminate Plant by Q3 FY26. Image Credit: ANI
In a notable financial milestone, Rushil Decor Limited has announced robust results for FY2025, alongside bold plans to expand its market reach. This leading manufacturer of MDF boards, laminates, and plywood reported consolidated revenues of ₹8,979 million, marking an impressive 6.4% increase year-on-year.

The Gujarat-based company revealed their Profit After Tax (PAT) climbed by 11.1% to ₹479 million, credited largely to a surge in exports, operational efficiencies, and an expanded range of value-added products. The firm's Managing Director, Mr. Rushil K. Thakkar, disclosed ambitions to achieve consolidated revenues of ₹11,000 million in FY2026, buoyed by strategic expansions at their Gandhinagar site.

A significant driver of Rushil's roadmap is the completion of Phase 2 at their Jumbo Laminate facility, slated for Q3 FY26, which will extend the company's capacity by 2.8 million laminate sheets annually. This expansion targets U.S. and European markets, anticipated to enhance the company's revenues and market footprint.

