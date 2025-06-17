Indian Toy Safety Standards Set New Global Benchmark

Indian toy quality standards have exceeded international benchmarks, enhancing the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers in global markets, according to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The BIS has developed comprehensive standards covering the physical, chemical, and electrical safety of toys, aligning with ISO and IEC global criteria. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) mandates compliance through the Toys Quality Control Order, 2020, effective from January 1, 2021.

Adbhut Singh, Director at BIS, highlights that these standards not only increase toy sales but also foster innovation and a level playing field. Manufacturers like Zephyr Toymakers Pvt Ltd report revenue boosts and enhanced competitiveness. With 1640 certified toy industries, the initiative supports safe, high-quality products locally and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)