StarBigBloc Building Material Sets IPO Plans in Motion

StarBigBloc Building Material, a subsidiary of BigBloc Construction, has received the green light from shareholders to pursue an initial public offering (IPO), the company announced on Tuesday. This strategic maneuver was officially endorsed during an extraordinary general meeting held on June 13, assembled to chart the company's future financial trajectory.

The IPO, contingent upon regulatory, market, and other necessary clearances, is designed to unlock value, secure growth capital for expansion, and boost BigBloc Construction's valuation, according to company officials. The move is set to enable StarBigBloc to tap into capital markets, fueling its next growth phase and fortifying its market presence across India.

Established in 2015, StarBigBloc's parent, BigBloc Construction, stands as a notable AAC block manufacturer in India, with high production capacity in Gujarat and Maharashtra. As part of its growth strategy, StarBigBloc plans to escalate its production capabilities and aims for higher revenues and profits by FY28 through strategic investments facilitated by the planned IPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)