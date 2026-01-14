Left Menu

Delhi Boosts Healthcare Access with Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Expansion

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 81 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs on Makar Sankranti, raising the total to 319. These centers enhance healthcare access through OPD services, vaccination units, and digital health records, with plans for 1,100 centers citywide under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 81 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the capital, enhancing healthcare access on Makar Sankranti. This addition brings the total number of such centers to 319, marking significant progress towards a citywide expansion.

The new facilities launched in the Hari Nagar Assembly constituency include OPD rooms, laboratories, and vaccination units, and are part of the government's vision to set up 1,100 centers across all constituencies. Gupta's visit included inspecting operational facilities and ensuring transparency in digital health record systems.

Other officials, including Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, emphasized improvements in diagnostic services and stated expansions in various amenities. The government's commitment extends to broader infrastructure projects, aiming to uplift healthcare and living conditions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

