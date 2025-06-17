Left Menu

Turbulence in Aviation: U.S.-Brazil Tensions Over Green Jet Fuel

The U.S. plans to challenge a UN aviation agency's recommendation favoring Brazilian corn in producing green jet fuel. The U.S. fears it undermines their corn ethanol producers, while Brazil warns of a potential threat to sustainable aviation fuels certification. This issue arises amid the global push for net zero aviation emissions by 2050.

17-06-2025
The U.S. is expected to contest a recommendation by the UN aviation agency that Washington argues is biased in favor of Brazilian corn producers, potentially disadvantaging U.S. competitors in the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market, according to Reuters sources.

Brazil's corn ethanol sector cautions that this dispute could destabilize global trust in the certification of sustainable aviation fuels, critical for the aviation industry's goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Sustainable alternatives to traditional jet fuels, despite being costlier, are gaining traction due to European airport quotas and international incentives.

The International Air Transport Association considers the green transition for aviation a $4.7 trillion endeavor. While the U.S. ethanol sector seeks to innovate with technologies like carbon capture, Brazil's agricultural practices are at the heart of the international debate, with the UN's decision potentially influencing market dynamics and certification standards.

