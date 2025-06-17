Left Menu

High-Speed Rail Leap: Siemens-Led Consortium Wins Bullet Train Contract

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited awarded a contract to a Siemens-led consortium for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train's advanced signalling system. Valued at Rs. 4,100 crores, it includes Siemens' installation and maintenance of ETCS Level 2 technology, enabling speeds up to 350 km/h over 54 months.

  India

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has awarded a significant contract to a consortium coordinated by Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Private Limited, Siemens Limited, and Siemens Mobility GmbH. This contract will see the installation of an advanced signalling and telecommunication system for the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The contract, worth approximately Rs. 4,100 crores, comprises a notable Rs. 1,230 crore share for Siemens Limited. Siemens is tasked with the design, installation, and long-term maintenance of advanced signalling and telecommunications technologies, underscoring their robust role in this transformative project.

The project will be executed over the next 54 months, with Siemens committing to 15 years of maintenance services to ensure reliability. A significant technological milestone will be the deployment of the European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 signalling, facilitating speeds up to 350 km/h through real-time supervision, continuous wireless communication, and centralised traffic management.

