Left Menu

Pharma Stocks Plummet Amid US Tariff Concerns

Pharmaceutical stocks faced a significant downturn as investors reacted to potential US tariffs on pharma imports. Leading stocks dropped with notable declines in shares of Sigachi Industries, Shilpa Medicare, and others. The BSE Healthcare index fell by 1.82%, and major benchmarks Sensex and Nifty also registered losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:11 IST
Pharma Stocks Plummet Amid US Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, pharmaceutical stocks encountered selling pressure as investors reacted to reports of potential US tariffs on pharma imports.

Significant declines were observed with Sigachi Industries, Shilpa Medicare, and Suven Life Sciences leading the losses. The BSE Healthcare index fell by 1.82% amid these tariff fears.

Siddhartha Khemka from Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that media reports on US tariffs would continue to impact Indian pharma stocks negatively, leading to broader market declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025