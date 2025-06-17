Major Stake Shuffle at Vishal Mega Mart: A Game-Changer for Retail Investors

In a significant move, Samayat Services LLP, a key promoter of Vishal Mega Mart, has divested a substantial 19.6% stake in the supermarket giant. The stake was valued at Rs 10,220.40 crore and was sold via open market transactions, effectively reducing Samayat's holdings in the company from 74.55% to 54.97%.

The sale attracted major mutual funds, including SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund. Collectively, they acquired over 32.03 crore shares of Vishal Mega Mart. The stocks were purchased at an average price of Rs 113.50 apiece, with a total investment of Rs 3,636.26 crore.

This development saw Vishal Mega Mart's shares rise by 4.04% to close at Rs 129.90 on the NSE. The company, acquired by Partners Group and Kedaara Capital in 2018 and publicly listed in 2024, continues its expansive retail operations through its subsidiary Airplaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)