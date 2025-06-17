Engine Snag Grounds Air India's San Francisco-Mumbai Flight, Leaves Passengers Stranded

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai was disrupted early Tuesday morning, as a technical snag forced the plane to remain grounded in Kolkata. The incident left 211 passengers in an unexpected limbo at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Errant passengers scrambled to find alternative travel solutions, with 60 eventually making their own arrangements. Air India, in response, announced that 150 passengers would continue to Mumbai via a larger Boeing 777 aircraft later that evening.

The unscheduled stop aimed at a resolution mirrored broader challenges the airline faces, as geopolitical factors and technical issues continue to impact operations and passenger safety.

