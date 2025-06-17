Left Menu

Engine Snag Grounds Air India's San Francisco-Mumbai Flight, Leaves Passengers Stranded

Air India’s San Francisco-Mumbai flight was halted in Kolkata due to an engine issue, leading to stranded passengers. While 60 arranged alternate travel, 150 were scheduled to fly to Mumbai later. A larger Boeing 777 was employed to manage capacity. Related past incidents highlight ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai was disrupted early Tuesday morning, as a technical snag forced the plane to remain grounded in Kolkata. The incident left 211 passengers in an unexpected limbo at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Errant passengers scrambled to find alternative travel solutions, with 60 eventually making their own arrangements. Air India, in response, announced that 150 passengers would continue to Mumbai via a larger Boeing 777 aircraft later that evening.

The unscheduled stop aimed at a resolution mirrored broader challenges the airline faces, as geopolitical factors and technical issues continue to impact operations and passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

