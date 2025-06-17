Charting India's Path to Development by 2047
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran outlines India's priorities for becoming a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing manufacturing, education, employment, and energy transition. He highlights challenges in health and geo-economic instability, while noting individual responsibility and deregulation as keys to progress.
India must prioritize sectors like manufacturing, education, and employment to achieve developed nation status by 2047, according to Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. During a lecture on 'Global Economic Trends – India's Challenges and Prospects', he highlighted the importance of adapting to a volatile geo-economic environment.
Nageswaran emphasized the need for comprehensive strategies focusing on education, skilling, mental and physical health, energy affordability, and food security. The vision involves reinforcing manufacturing, boosting agriculture productivity, and fostering investment, with emphasis on both policy initiatives and individual efforts.
While addressing energy and health issues, he pointed out the necessity of transitioning to renewables amid global pressure and tackling significant health concerns among the population. Meanwhile, India's dependence on China for renewable technologies poses another challenge in achieving energy independence.
