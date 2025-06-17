Tragic Train Incident Claims Life in Jharkhand

A tragic turn of events unfolded at the Haldipokhar station in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, where a 48-year-old man lost his life attempting to board a moving train. Basant Vishwakarma, a resident of Jamshedpur, slipped and fell, resulting in fatal injuries.

The incident occurred on Tuesday as Vishwakarma and his friend Sanjay Sharma arrived at the station to find the Tata-Badampahar MEMU train departing. Despite Sharma successfully boarding, he jumped back off upon witnessing Vishwakarma's fall, sustaining minor injuries in the process.

This unfortunate case highlights the dangers associated with attempting to board moving trains. Officials from the Railway Protection Force stressed the importance of passenger safety and adherence to boarding protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)