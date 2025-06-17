Left Menu

India Calls for Equilibrium in Global Cotton Trade at WTO

India emphasizes the sensitivity of the cotton sector, urging the WTO to tackle long-standing inequalities between developed and developing nations. Ahead of the WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon, India highlights the need for a permanent solution addressing public stockholding issues, special safeguard mechanisms, and cotton-sector imbalances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:10 IST
India Calls for Equilibrium in Global Cotton Trade at WTO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has urged the World Trade Organization to address enduring disparities in the cotton sector, citing it as a sensitive domestic issue according to a WTO note.

Reaffirming the need to fulfill long-standing mandates, India emphasized the pressing issues of public stockholding of foodgrains, special safeguard mechanisms, and cotton. With the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon approaching, these topics remain pertinent.

Highlighting the domestic significance of cotton, especially for small and marginal farmers in arid regions, India also pointed out the asymmetries in global cotton entitlements, seeking balance between developed and developing countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025