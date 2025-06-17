India Calls for Equilibrium in Global Cotton Trade at WTO
India emphasizes the sensitivity of the cotton sector, urging the WTO to tackle long-standing inequalities between developed and developing nations. Ahead of the WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon, India highlights the need for a permanent solution addressing public stockholding issues, special safeguard mechanisms, and cotton-sector imbalances.
- Country:
- India
India has urged the World Trade Organization to address enduring disparities in the cotton sector, citing it as a sensitive domestic issue according to a WTO note.
Reaffirming the need to fulfill long-standing mandates, India emphasized the pressing issues of public stockholding of foodgrains, special safeguard mechanisms, and cotton. With the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon approaching, these topics remain pertinent.
Highlighting the domestic significance of cotton, especially for small and marginal farmers in arid regions, India also pointed out the asymmetries in global cotton entitlements, seeking balance between developed and developing countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SA Economy Grows by 0.1% in Q1 2025 as Agriculture Leads Recovery
AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%
Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Natural Farming Boom in Gujarat
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Promotes Renewable Energy Integration in Agriculture
Transforming Agriculture: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan 2025 Empowers Farmers in Doda