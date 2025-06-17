India Calls for Equilibrium in Global Cotton Trade at WTO

India has urged the World Trade Organization to address enduring disparities in the cotton sector, citing it as a sensitive domestic issue according to a WTO note.

Reaffirming the need to fulfill long-standing mandates, India emphasized the pressing issues of public stockholding of foodgrains, special safeguard mechanisms, and cotton. With the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon approaching, these topics remain pertinent.

Highlighting the domestic significance of cotton, especially for small and marginal farmers in arid regions, India also pointed out the asymmetries in global cotton entitlements, seeking balance between developed and developing countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)