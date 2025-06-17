Air India Faces Turbulence: Flight Cancellations Soar Amid Crash Investigation

Air India finds itself in a storm of cancellations, with a total of 83 international flights grounded following a tragic crash in Ahmedabad. The incident has left over 270 dead and prompted deep dives into the airline's safety protocols by aviation authorities.

As investigations unfold, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought detailed records of pilot training and maintenance procedures. The airline, under Tata Group's ownership, is dealing with its most significant crisis since the acquisition.

Compounding the airline's woes, additional flights were canceled due to technical issues and geopolitical events leading to airspace closures, affecting operations and passengers alike.