Flight Chaos at Delhi Airport Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

Adverse weather led to the diversion of fourteen flights and significant delays at Delhi Airport. Flights were rerouted to various cities, including Bhopal and Chandigarh. Over 400 flights experienced delays, and some were canceled. The Indira Gandhi International Airport, the busiest in India, was heavily impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:23 IST
Adverse weather conditions wreaked havoc at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday evening, leading to the diversion of fourteen flights, according to official reports. The disturbances occurred due to unfavorable atmospheric conditions that significantly affected flight schedules.

In detail, six flights were rerouted to Bhopal, three to Chandigarh, two to Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Lucknow. The data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com further revealed over 400 flights were delayed alongside several cancellations.

Air India addressed the situation in a social media post, acknowledging the disruptions caused by inclement weather. Despite being India's busiest airport, currently equipped with three operational runways, the IGIA continues to face challenges with one runway under upgradation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

