Flight Chaos at Delhi Airport Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

Adverse weather conditions wreaked havoc at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday evening, leading to the diversion of fourteen flights, according to official reports. The disturbances occurred due to unfavorable atmospheric conditions that significantly affected flight schedules.

In detail, six flights were rerouted to Bhopal, three to Chandigarh, two to Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Lucknow. The data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com further revealed over 400 flights were delayed alongside several cancellations.

Air India addressed the situation in a social media post, acknowledging the disruptions caused by inclement weather. Despite being India's busiest airport, currently equipped with three operational runways, the IGIA continues to face challenges with one runway under upgradation.

(With inputs from agencies.)